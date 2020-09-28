First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 88.4% from the August 31st total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.20. 31,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,744. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.15. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $39.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 19,928.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 806,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,890,000 after buying an additional 802,506 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 2,823.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 528,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,711,000 after purchasing an additional 510,253 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,679,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 32.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 38,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $700,000.

