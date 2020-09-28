First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 88.4% from the August 31st total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.20. 31,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,744. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.15. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $39.54.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.
