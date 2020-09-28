First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (NYSE:FDEU) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (NYSE:FDEU) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 240.5% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.03. 1,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,192. First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $15.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd in the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd in the first quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd in the second quarter valued at approximately $627,000.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

