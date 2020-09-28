First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 71.5% from the August 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FV traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.16. The company had a trading volume of 139 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,595. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.23.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 639.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 78,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 67,655 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,433,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,105,000 after buying an additional 88,569 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.