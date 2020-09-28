First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:FCEF opened at $19.22 on Monday. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $23.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 922.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 156,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 140,755 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 176,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 44,032 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 42,477 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 19,903 shares during the period.

