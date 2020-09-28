First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, an increase of 472.4% from the August 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock opened at $26.42 on Monday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $28.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,633 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 54.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 34,179 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 168.0% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 55,420 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 6,075.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 41,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 41,249 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 38,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period.

