First Quantum Minerals’ (MPFRF) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:MPFRF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MPFRF. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock remained flat at $$1.46 during trading on Monday. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.81.

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accidents, savings and investment, retirement, burial, travel and lifestyle insurance; and homeowners, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicles, third-party liability and assets, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishments, and other insurance products.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.