First National Financial Corp (TSE:FN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16

First National Financial Corp (TSE:FN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.162 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

FN opened at C$33.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$34.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,461.11, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a current ratio of 11.79. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$18.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.95.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$344.58 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that First National Financial will post 3.2699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First National Financial news, insider First National Securities Corporation sold 3,364 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.73, for a total transaction of C$100,011.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,059,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$447,705,853.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. It offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

