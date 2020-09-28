First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) Director Buys $30,260.00 in Stock

First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) Director William Curtis Brighton purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

William Curtis Brighton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 18th, William Curtis Brighton bought 1,000 shares of First Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.70 per share, for a total transaction of $31,700.00.

Shares of THFF stock opened at $30.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $419.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.86. First Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $46.93.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $44.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.95 million. First Financial had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Corp will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial by 35.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in First Financial by 28.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in First Financial by 46.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

THFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub cut First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

