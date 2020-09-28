First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. First Commonwealth Financial reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Commonwealth Financial.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.56 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCF shares. ValuEngine cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Commonwealth Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCF. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCF traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.78. 44,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,296. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $731.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.08. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Commonwealth Financial (FCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.