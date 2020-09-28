Financial Review: Youdao (NYSE:DAO) and Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU)

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) and Youdao (NYSE:DAO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of Youdao shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bright Scholar Education Holdngs and Youdao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Scholar Education Holdngs 7.72% 9.50% 3.22% Youdao -44.76% N/A -48.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs and Youdao, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Scholar Education Holdngs 0 2 0 0 2.00 Youdao 1 2 5 0 2.50

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs currently has a consensus target price of $9.65, indicating a potential upside of 42.12%. Youdao has a consensus target price of $33.67, indicating a potential upside of 26.57%. Given Bright Scholar Education Holdngs’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bright Scholar Education Holdngs is more favorable than Youdao.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bright Scholar Education Holdngs and Youdao’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Scholar Education Holdngs $358.25 million 2.35 $33.70 million $0.30 22.63 Youdao $184.14 million 16.15 -$86.40 million ($0.94) -28.30

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has higher revenue and earnings than Youdao. Youdao is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bright Scholar Education Holdngs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs beats Youdao on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bright Scholar Education Holdngs

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 68 schools across 8 provinces in China. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Foshan, China.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc., an Internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications. Its learning services and products primarily include online courses, fee-based premium services, and others, as well as online marketing services. The company also provides sales of smart devices and solutions, and technical supporting to the VIE; consulting services; and online learning services, as well as online marketing services. Youdao, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

