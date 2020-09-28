Financial Contrast: Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) & Enviro Technologie (NASDAQ:EVTND)

Enviro Technologie (OTCMKTS:EVTND) and Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Enviro Technologie has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veeco Instruments has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Enviro Technologie and Veeco Instruments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enviro Technologie 0 0 0 0 N/A Veeco Instruments 0 0 6 0 3.00

Veeco Instruments has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 45.71%. Given Veeco Instruments’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Veeco Instruments is more favorable than Enviro Technologie.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enviro Technologie and Veeco Instruments’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enviro Technologie $2.82 million 0.30 $590,000.00 N/A N/A Veeco Instruments $419.35 million 1.42 -$78.73 million ($0.35) -34.31

Enviro Technologie has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Veeco Instruments.

Profitability

This table compares Enviro Technologie and Veeco Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enviro Technologie 19.22% -179.91% 33.19% Veeco Instruments -12.58% 2.66% 1.22%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.6% of Veeco Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of Enviro Technologie shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Veeco Instruments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Veeco Instruments beats Enviro Technologie on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enviro Technologie

Enviro Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of environmental and industrial separation applications. It manufactures and develops Voraxial Separator, which provides a method to separate large volumes of solids and liquids with specific gravities and without the need of a pressure drop. The company was founded by Alberto Di Bella on October 19, 1964 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems. The company sells its process equipment systems for use in the production of a range of microelectronic components, including light emitting diodes, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency filters and amplifiers, power electronics, thin film magnetic heads, and laser diodes; and 3D NAND, DRAM, logic, and other semiconductor devices, as well as for research centers and universities. Veeco Instruments Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Plainview, New York.

