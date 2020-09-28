Financial Contrast: American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) vs. HMG/Courtland Properties (NYSE:HMG)

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) and HMG/Courtland Properties (NYSE:HMG) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares American Campus Communities and HMG/Courtland Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Campus Communities 12.24% 3.66% 1.61% HMG/Courtland Properties -738.72% -2.83% -1.92%

95.8% of American Campus Communities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of HMG/Courtland Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of American Campus Communities shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.0% of HMG/Courtland Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Campus Communities and HMG/Courtland Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Campus Communities $943.04 million 5.11 $84.97 million $2.42 14.48 HMG/Courtland Properties $80,000.00 130.41 $270,000.00 N/A N/A

American Campus Communities has higher revenue and earnings than HMG/Courtland Properties.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for American Campus Communities and HMG/Courtland Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Campus Communities 0 3 3 0 2.50 HMG/Courtland Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Campus Communities currently has a consensus target price of $40.83, indicating a potential upside of 16.53%. Given American Campus Communities’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe American Campus Communities is more favorable than HMG/Courtland Properties.

Dividends

American Campus Communities pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. HMG/Courtland Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. American Campus Communities pays out 77.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Campus Communities has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. American Campus Communities is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

American Campus Communities has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HMG/Courtland Properties has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Campus Communities beats HMG/Courtland Properties on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc. is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties. As of December 31, 2018, American Campus Communities owned 170 student housing properties containing approximately 109,100 beds. Including its owned and third-party managed properties, ACC's total managed portfolio consisted of 204 properties with approximately 133,900 beds.

About HMG/Courtland Properties

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. and subsidiaries, is a Delaware corporation organized in 1972. The Company's business is the ownership and management of income-producing commercial properties and it will consider other investments if they offer growth or profit potential.

