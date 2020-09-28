Financial Analysis: Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSE:IOR) vs. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) and Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSE:IOR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.9% of AvalonBay Communities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of AvalonBay Communities shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 81.1% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AvalonBay Communities and Income Opportunity Realty Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvalonBay Communities 33.32% 7.21% 4.06% Income Opportunity Realty Investors N/A 4.21% 4.21%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AvalonBay Communities and Income Opportunity Realty Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvalonBay Communities $2.32 billion 8.96 $785.97 million $9.34 15.85 Income Opportunity Realty Investors N/A N/A $4.14 million N/A N/A

AvalonBay Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Income Opportunity Realty Investors.

Risk and Volatility

AvalonBay Communities has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AvalonBay Communities and Income Opportunity Realty Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvalonBay Communities 1 6 6 0 2.38 Income Opportunity Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus price target of $189.21, indicating a potential upside of 27.81%. Given AvalonBay Communities’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AvalonBay Communities is more favorable than Income Opportunity Realty Investors.

Summary

AvalonBay Communities beats Income Opportunity Realty Investors on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Company Profile

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a portfolio of equity real estate in Texas, including undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.

