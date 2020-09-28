FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Short Interest Update

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,200 shares, an increase of 85.1% from the August 31st total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CAO Anthony James Aldridge sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $51,910.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,411.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in FBL Financial Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in FBL Financial Group by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in FBL Financial Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in FBL Financial Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 184,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FFG traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $48.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,474. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.95. FBL Financial Group has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $61.28.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $200.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FBL Financial Group will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FFG shares. Sidoti cut FBL Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on FBL Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th.

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

