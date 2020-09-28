Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Director Sells $367,440.00 in Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Director Kelly Wright sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $367,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,549.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kelly Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 11th, Kelly Wright sold 4,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $301,600.00.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Kelly Wright sold 4,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total transaction of $327,120.00.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $91.46 on Monday. Fastly Inc has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $117.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 13.72, a current ratio of 13.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.90 and its 200-day moving average is $56.05.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.65 million. Research analysts predict that Fastly Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BofA Securities lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Fastly from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 285.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,883,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,966 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 918.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 289,640 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fastly in the second quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 215.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,076,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,254,000 after buying an additional 4,148,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly Inc provides infrastructure software. The Company offers cloud computing, image optimization, security, edge computer technology and streaming solutions. Fastly Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

