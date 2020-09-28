Fantom (FTM) Market Cap Reaches $90.29 Million

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Fantom has a market cap of $90.29 million and approximately $13.97 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantom token can currently be purchased for about $0.0424 or 0.00000389 BTC on popular exchanges including Bgogo, Kucoin, DDEX and Bibox. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00251551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00041184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00097386 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.67 or 0.01595698 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00188187 BTC.

Fantom Token Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 2,138,153,791 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,131,039,980 tokens. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bgogo, DDEX, Hotbit, Kucoin, Bilaxy and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

