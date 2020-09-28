FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target Raised to $310.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FDS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $282.92.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $328.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $345.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.23. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $195.22 and a 1-year high of $363.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.76.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.74 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 57.06% and a net margin of 25.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.80%.

In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.56, for a total value of $1,051,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,613.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.68, for a total transaction of $620,352.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,446.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,141 shares of company stock valued at $3,490,817 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,158,000 after purchasing an additional 146,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,207,000 after purchasing an additional 336,464 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,222,000 after buying an additional 10,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 17.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 292,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,203,000 after buying an additional 42,631 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

