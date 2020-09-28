Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) & Exlites Holdings International (NYSE:EXHI) Head-To-Head Survey

Exlites Holdings International (OTCMKTS:EXHI) and Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.1% of Fabrinet shares are held by institutional investors. 18.9% of Exlites Holdings International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Fabrinet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Exlites Holdings International has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fabrinet has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Exlites Holdings International and Fabrinet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exlites Holdings International N/A N/A N/A Fabrinet 6.91% 12.87% 9.02%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Exlites Holdings International and Fabrinet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exlites Holdings International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fabrinet $1.64 billion 1.39 $113.48 million $3.14 19.82

Fabrinet has higher revenue and earnings than Exlites Holdings International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Exlites Holdings International and Fabrinet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exlites Holdings International 0 0 0 0 N/A Fabrinet 0 3 5 0 2.63

Fabrinet has a consensus price target of $69.25, suggesting a potential upside of 11.30%. Given Fabrinet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fabrinet is more favorable than Exlites Holdings International.

Summary

Fabrinet beats Exlites Holdings International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exlites Holdings International Company Profile

Exlites Holdings International, Inc. engages in the consumer health care market and durable medical supply businesses. It offers consumer products, such as battery operated heated steering wheel products, electronic hot and cold packs, spring loaded shoe insoles, and other consumer products. The company is also involved in contract manufacturing of medical supplies and devices to hospitals, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities, as well as for individuals. Exlites Holdings International, Inc. distributes its products to consumer and medical distributors through catalogs and retailers, as well as directly to consumer venues. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test. Its products comprise switching products, such as reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexers, optical amplifiers, modulators, and other optical components and modules that enable network managers to route voice, video, and data communications traffic through fiber optic cables at various wavelengths and speeds, and over various distances; tunable lasers, transceivers, and transponders; and active optical cables, which provide high-speed interconnect capabilities for data centers and computing clusters, as well as for Infiniband, Ethernet, fiber channel, and optical backplane connectivity. The company also offers solid state, diode-pumped, gas, and fiber lasers used in semiconductor processing, biotechnology and medical device, metrology, and material processing industries; and differential pressure, micro-gyro, fuel, and other sensors used in automobiles, as well as non-contact temperature measurement sensors for the medical industry. In addition, it designs and fabricates application-specific crystals, lenses, prisms, mirrors, and laser components and substrates, as well as other custom and standard borosilicate, clear fused quartz, and synthetic fused silica glass products. The company serves original equipment manufacturers of optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, medical devices, and sensors. Fabrinet was incorporated in 1999 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

