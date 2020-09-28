Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) Major Shareholder Purchases $224,250.00 in Stock

Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $224,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,069,748 shares in the company, valued at $12,168,546.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of EYEN stock opened at $3.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. Eyenovia Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $63.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.30.
Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that Eyenovia Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.
About Eyenovia
Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.
