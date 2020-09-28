EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Short Interest Update

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decrease of 85.1% from the August 31st total of 139,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of EXPGY stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.19. 43,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,238. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.76. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $21.46 and a 12 month high of $40.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXPGY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

