Exosis (EXO) Price Hits $0.0669 on Exchanges

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. During the last week, Exosis has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Exosis has a total market capitalization of $30,189.30 and approximately $1,212.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for $0.0669 or 0.00000614 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex, Exrates and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,893.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $363.49 or 0.03336695 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.69 or 0.02117614 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00424913 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.51 or 0.00904249 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011498 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00050789 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00522316 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00011268 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 616,356 coins and its circulating supply is 451,356 coins. Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Escodex and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.