Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $222.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will post $222.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $227.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $213.76 million. Exelixis reported sales of $271.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year sales of $938.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $906.24 million to $981.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $259.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.40 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 28.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXEL. BidaskClub upgraded Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exelixis from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Exelixis from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

EXEL stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.67. The stock had a trading volume of 11,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,504. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.23. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $27.80.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 3,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $79,909.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,831 shares of company stock worth $702,011. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Exelixis by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Exelixis by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Exelixis by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in Exelixis by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 18,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

