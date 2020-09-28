EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EXAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.47.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $97.70 on Friday. EXACT Sciences has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $105.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of -92.17 and a beta of 1.70.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.04. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $268.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.62 million. As a group, analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EXACT Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,164 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total transaction of $111,895.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,519.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 8,746 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $835,942.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,649,638.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,538 shares of company stock valued at $5,721,343. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 138.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 1,724.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 40.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

