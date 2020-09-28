EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Raised to $120.00

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EXAS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.47.

Get EXACT Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $97.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.17 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.05. EXACT Sciences has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $105.56.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.04. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $268.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.62 million. On average, analysts predict that EXACT Sciences will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Torsten Hoof sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $676,143.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,386.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total transaction of $111,895.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,519.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,538 shares of company stock valued at $5,721,343. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EXACT Sciences by 138.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in EXACT Sciences by 1,724.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in EXACT Sciences by 40.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.