EvenCoin Market Cap Hits $103,463.25 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One EvenCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Mercatox and YoBit. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. EvenCoin has a market cap of $103,463.25 and $652,677.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009373 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00077010 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001331 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042242 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00105125 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00008813 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EVN is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

