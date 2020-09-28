Euronext NV (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Short Interest Down 48.6% in September

Euronext NV (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the August 31st total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 169.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EUXTF. ING Group lowered Euronext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays lowered Euronext from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Euronext presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EUXTF remained flat at $$118.30 during midday trading on Monday. Euronext has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $118.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.12.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues; and cash trading services, which include the provision of various marketplaces for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to directly buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

