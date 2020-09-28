Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Euronav’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.31. Euronav reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 290.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Euronav had a net margin of 45.05% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $404.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.91 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EURN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Euronav in the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Euronav by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 392,919 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 51,546 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Euronav by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,587 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Euronav during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Euronav during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EURN stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $8.71. The stock had a trading volume of 75,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,889. Euronav has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $13.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.66.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

