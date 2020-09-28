Ether-1 Price Tops $0.0058 on Top Exchanges (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. In the last week, Ether-1 has traded up 31.6% against the dollar. One Ether-1 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. Ether-1 has a total market capitalization of $284,524.18 and approximately $14,386.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ether-1 Profile

Ether-1 (ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 48,853,459 coins. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

