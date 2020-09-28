ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:MJ)

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 10,578 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 210% compared to the typical volume of 3,412 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 9,396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 188.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MJ traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $10.43. 9,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,225. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.35. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $21.61.

