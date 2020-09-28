ESSILOR INTL S/S (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Short Interest Down 47.7% in September

ESSILOR INTL S/S (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 47.7% from the August 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ESLOY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of ESSILOR INTL S/S in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESSILOR INTL S/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ESSILOR INTL S/S in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ESSILOR INTL S/S in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of ESSILOR INTL S/S stock traded up $1.32 on Monday, reaching $63.50. The company had a trading volume of 24,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,051. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.02. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 56.75 and a beta of 0.84. ESSILOR INTL S/S has a 52-week low of $48.79 and a 52-week high of $80.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.91.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses North America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers.

