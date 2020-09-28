Essentra PLC (LON:ESNT) Insider Jon Green Sells 4,306 Shares

Essentra PLC (LON:ESNT) insider Jon Green sold 4,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27), for a total transaction of £10,765 ($14,066.38).

LON:ESNT opened at GBX 252.20 ($3.30) on Monday. Essentra PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 206.80 ($2.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 459.13 ($6.00). The firm has a market cap of $760.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 291.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 288.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Get Essentra alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of Essentra in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Essentra in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Essentra to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

Essentra plc manufactures and sells specialist plastic, fiber, foam, and packaging products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Component, Packaging, Filter Products, and Specialist Components. The Component division offers plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions for protection and finishing purposes.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.