Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Declares Dividend Increase – $3.50 Per Share

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 3.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 20th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Equity Commonwealth’s previous dividend of $2.50.

EQC stock opened at $29.85 on Monday. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $35.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.88. The company has a quick ratio of 133.84, a current ratio of 133.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 560.80% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

EQC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

