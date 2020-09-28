Equity Commonwealth (EQC) to Issue Dividend of $3.50 on October 20th

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 3.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This is a boost from Equity Commonwealth’s previous dividend of $2.50.

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $29.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 133.84 and a quick ratio of 133.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.23. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $35.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.88.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 560.80%. The company had revenue of $16.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

