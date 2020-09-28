EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $2.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on EnLink Midstream from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut EnLink Midstream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.48.

NYSE ENLC opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $8.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 3.67.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $744.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 190,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,089.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 200.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth $32,000. 33.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

