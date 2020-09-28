Energycoin Trading 9.9% Higher Over Last Week (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 28th. In the last seven days, Energycoin has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. Energycoin has a total market cap of $226,206.05 and approximately $6.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009260 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Energycoin

Energycoin (ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu

Buying and Selling Energycoin

Energycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

