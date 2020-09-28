Empiric Student Property plc (OTCMKTS:EPCFF) Short Interest Update

Empiric Student Property plc (OTCMKTS:EPCFF) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Empiric Student Property stock remained flat at $$0.73 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.73. Empiric Student Property has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $0.73.

Get Empiric Student Property alerts:

Separately, Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Empiric Student Property in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, direct-let, nominated or leased student accommodation across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a multi-niche student property company focused on, (i) providing good quality first year accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform in partnership with universities, (ii) offering a variety of second and third year purpose-built accommodation options for individual students and those wanting a group living environment, and (iii) continuing to expand the Group's existing premium, studio-led accommodation portfolio which is attractive to international and postgraduate students.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Empiric Student Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empiric Student Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.