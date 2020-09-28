Empire Energy Group Ltd (ASX:EEG) Insider Acquires A$75,000.00 in Stock

Empire Energy Group Ltd (ASX:EEG) insider Alexander (Alex) Underwood acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$75,000.00 ($53,571.43).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Empire Energy Group Company Profile

Empire Energy Group Limited, together its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of oil and natural gas in the United States. It operates through Oil and Gas Operations, Investments, and Other segments. The company holds two exploration licenses and five license applications over 14.6 million acres in the McArthur Basin, in the Northern Territory, Australia.

