Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:EARN)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend payment by 28.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 101.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of EARN stock opened at $11.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.55. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $139.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.85.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 226.14%.

EARN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

