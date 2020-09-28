Elastos (ELA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $31.54 Million

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.83 or 0.00016788 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, Kucoin, CoinEgg and Bit-Z. Elastos has a total market cap of $31.54 million and $4.40 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elastos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00254669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00041474 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00097466 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.87 or 0.01586887 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00188119 BTC.

About Elastos

Elastos launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elastos’ official website is www.elastos.org . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bit-Z, CoinEgg, BCEX, LBank and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.