eBoost Trading Down 1.7% Over Last Week (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 28th. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a market cap of $98,431.27 and $228.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00424913 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011498 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000522 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002755 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

