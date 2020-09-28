Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 75.4% from the August 31st total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 280.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000.

NYSE:EFR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.71. 1,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,956. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average of $11.08. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $13.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

