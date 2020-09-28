Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Short Interest Down 81.3% in September

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 957,100 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the August 31st total of 5,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.3 days. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

In other news, CEO Gary Vogel purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $160,110.00. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 53,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 27,325 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 243.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,671 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 55,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

EGLE stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.85. 601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,861. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.02 million, a PE ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 1.19. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $34.13.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The shipping company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $33.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.