E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SSP. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded E. W. Scripps from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of SSP stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.33. E. W. Scripps has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $16.93.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $359.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.10 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in E. W. Scripps by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 56,051 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in E. W. Scripps by 9.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 730,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 60,668 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of E. W. Scripps by 137.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 554,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after buying an additional 321,517 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of E. W. Scripps during the second quarter worth $879,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of E. W. Scripps during the second quarter worth $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

E. W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

