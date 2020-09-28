Dusk Network Hits Market Capitalization of $12.84 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 28th. In the last week, Dusk Network has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $12.84 million and $327,597.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dusk Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0469 or 0.00000431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Binance DEX and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042373 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006596 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $526.41 or 0.04836723 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009201 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00056539 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00033712 BTC.

Dusk Network Token Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a token. It launched on July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,821,673 tokens. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Ethfinex and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.