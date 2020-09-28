Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc (NYSE:DCF) Short Interest Down 77.4% in September

Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc (NYSE:DCF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 77.4% from the August 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc in the first quarter worth about $96,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc by 8.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc by 16.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 11,542 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc by 861.1% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 175,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 157,130 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE DCF traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,727. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54. Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $9.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th.

About Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc

Acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust

