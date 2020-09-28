Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) Plans Dividend Increase – $8.33 Per Share

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 8.333 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $100.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.56. The business had revenue of C$50.70 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on D. National Bank Financial upgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, August 9th.

