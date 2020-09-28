Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) Short Interest Update

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of DGICB traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.10. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14. The company has a market cap of $352.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Donegal Group has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $14.61.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.42. Donegal Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $192.41 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Donegal Group stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) by 71.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,377 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.09% of Donegal Group worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

