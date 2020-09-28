Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Short Interest Update

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,480,000 shares, an increase of 152.7% from the August 31st total of 10,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wolfe Research raised Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total value of $4,031,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,101,044 shares in the company, valued at $88,777,177.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of D. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE D traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.79. 29,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,070,127. The stock has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.85. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

