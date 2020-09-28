Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Docusign from $140.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Docusign from $168.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Docusign from $187.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Docusign from $161.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Docusign from $233.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $222.69.

Get Docusign alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $212.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of -187.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.73. Docusign has a fifty-two week low of $59.58 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.55 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Docusign will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $1,181,460.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 405,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,580,591.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 49,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $9,454,562.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 166,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,853,315.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,188 shares of company stock worth $40,325,483 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Docusign by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Docusign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Docusign by 3,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Docusign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Docusign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.