Discovery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Short Interest Down 53.9% in September

Discovery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decline of 53.9% from the August 31st total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SLVTF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 28,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,285. Discovery Metals has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Discovery Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and base metals. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 26,307 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Oceanus Resources Corporation and changed its name to Silver Tiger Metals Inc in May 2020.

